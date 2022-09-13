Lowe was placed on the 10-day injured list with lower-back discomfort ahead of Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The transaction is retroactive to Sept. 12.

Lowe was held out of the lineup Monday and for Game 1 of Tuesday's twin bill, and he'll now be unavailable for at least another week. The 28-year-old will be eligible to return from the IL on Sept. 22, though it's unclear if he's expected to be game ready by that point. Jonathan Aranda could be the primary replacement at second base, though Isaac Paredes and Taylor Walls will also be in the mix.