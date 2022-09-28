The Rays transferred Lowe (back) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

Lowe was officially ruled out for the season last week, so his move to the 60-day IL is merely procedural with the Rays needing to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Tyler Glasnow (elbow), who will start Wednesday's game in Cleveland. The Rays are hopeful the 28-year-old infielder will be back to 100 percent for spring training, but it's unclear when he might be ready to resume offseason workouts while he recovers from lower-back discomfort.