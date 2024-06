Lowe (toe) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Nationals.

Lowe hasn't played since suffering a fractured right pinky toe on June 22. The Rays are facing a lefty in Mitchell Parker on Friday, so Lowe might not have been in the lineup, anyway. If he remains out Saturday against righty Jake Irvin, a stint on the injured list surely will have to be considered. Jose Caballero is at second base Friday.