Lowe went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and three runs in a win over the Royals on Monday.

Lowe's final line was one befitting of his top-of-the-order role, as he was a constant presence on the bases. The 24-year-old has enjoyed a highly productive April during which he's racked up 12 extra-base hits (five doubles, one triple, six home runs) and 17 RBI. Monday's single also extended his modest hitting streak to four games, and given the domino effect of the ongoing absences of both Joey Wendle (wrist) and Matt Duffy (back/hamstring), Lowe's current everyday role looks to be locked in for the foreseeable future.