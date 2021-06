Lowe will sit against lefty Dallas Keuchel and the White Sox on Tuesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Lowe hasn't hit particularly well this season, posting a .201/.308/.393 slash line, but the Rays have kept him as something close to an everyday player, starting him against eight of the last 11 southpaws they faced prior to Tuesday's contest. Mike Brosseau takes over at second base in his absence.