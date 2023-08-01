Lowe went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's victory over the Yankees.

Lowe belted the first of four Tampa Bay home runs against Jhony Brito, a two-run blast in the first inning. The 29-year-old Lowe now has four long balls in his last six games while going 10-for-23 (.435) in that span. The second-baseman can certainly be streaky, but he's hit well since returning from the IL on July 4, batting .284 with a .959 OPS over 21 games. Overall, Lowe is slashing .226/.320/.449 with 14 homers, 42 RBI, 35 runs scored and five stolen bases through 278 plate appearances this season.