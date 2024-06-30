Lowe went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Saturday in a loss to the Nationals.

Lowe returned to the starting lineup after logging just a pinch-hit appearance over Tampa Bay's previous five games due to a broken toe. The second baseman didn't seem to have any rust, as he belted a 405-foot solo shot in his first at-bat of the contest for what turned out to be the Rays' only run. Lowe has hit five homers over 19 games in June after going deep just once across his first 18 contests of the campaign.