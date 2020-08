Lowe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three RBI in Friday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Lowe remained hot in Friday's series opener against the Blue Jays, but the Rays' bullpen struggled late in the game, forcing Tampa Bay to settle for a loss. However, Lowe now has multiple RBI in each of the past three games while carrying a 1.096 OPS with six home runs and 19 RBI over the first 20 games of the season.