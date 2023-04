Lowe went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's victory over the Red Sox.

The 28-year-old tied the game 3-3 in the fifth inning with an RBI single off Richard Bleier. Lowe then extended Tampa's lead to 9-3 in the seventh with a solo home run -- his fifth of the season, all of which have come in his past six games. He has gotten off to a fast start this year, going 11-for-33 with 12 runs and 12 RBI.