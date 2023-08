Lowe went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a second run scored in Wednesday's 6-1 win over San Francisco.

Lowe extended the Rays' lead to 4-0 in the fifth inning with a two-run, 421-foot blast off Ross Stripling. It's Lowe's 16th homer of the year and his sixth in 17 games -- he's gone 18-for-64 (.218) in that span. The 29-year-old Lowe is now slashing .222/.315/.433 with 48 RBI, 42 runs scored and six steals across 324 plate appearances this season.