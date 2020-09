Lowe went 2-for-5 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Mets.

Lowe got an RBI when he reached on a fielder's choice that allowed Manuel Margot to score in the third inning. In the sixth, Lowe hit a single and scored on a Randy Arozarena homer. Lowe added a two-run blast in the eighth as part of the Rays' three run rally. The 26-year-old is slashing .274/.363/.570 with 14 homers, 36 RBI, 35 runs scored and three stolen bases through 53 games this year.