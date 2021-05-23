site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-brandon-lowe-idle-versus-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Idle versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lowe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The left-handed Lowe will head to the bench with southpaw Hyun Jin Ryu twirling for the Blue Jays. Mike Brosseau checks in for Lowe at second base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read