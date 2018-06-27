Rays' Brandon Lowe: In midst of homer binge
Lowe went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, walk and five RBI for Triple-A Durham in its 6-4 win over Charlotte on Tuesday.
The RBI total was a career-best for Lowe, who has been sizzling out of the gate for Durham since earning a promotion from Double-A Montgomery earlier this month. The 2015 third-round pick has blasted six home runs over his last six games and has racked up 11 extra-base hits in total across just 72 plate appearances with the affiliate. His 14 combined long balls between the two levels already surpass his previous single-season best of 11, which he tallied in 2017.
