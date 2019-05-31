Rays' Brandon Lowe: Keeps driving them in

Lowe went 2-for-4 with a two-run single and an RBI double in a win over the Twins on Thursday.

Lowe has now driven in five runs in his last two games and 18 overall during May, as he continues to acquit himself impressively in what is now his longest exposure to big-league arms. The 24-year-old's 11 home runs and 35 RBI outpace his 2018 totals in those categories by five and 10, respectively, despite the fact he's played just six additional games.