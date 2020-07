Lowe went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a triple, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's 14-5 rout of Atlanta.

That's now three straight multi-hit performances for Lowe, with five of his seven hits over that stretch going for extra bases (three doubles and two triples). The Rays' deep bench means any player is at risk of getting a rest on any given day, but as long as Lowe is locked in at the plate, he should remain in the lineup.