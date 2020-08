Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Orioles on Sunday.

Lowe's 400-foot shot to center field in the sixth inning was the only run of the afternoon for the light-hitting Rays, which have struggled to manufacture offense on the road thus far. Lowe has been an exception recently, however, as went deep in two of the three weekend games at Camden Yards and drove in one run in each of the three contests.