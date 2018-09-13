Lowe went 1-for-3 with a triple and a run in a win over the Indians on Wednesday.

Lowe's first big-league three-bagger served as his third extra-base hit over the last five contests and snapped the 1-for-10 mini-skid he'd endured over the prior three games. The rookie has enjoyed a productive month thus far after showing signs of improvement in late August, as he's hitting a solid .294 with three doubles, Wednesday's triple, a home run and seven RBI across 37 September plate appearances.