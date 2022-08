Lowe was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right triceps contusion Wednesday, retroactive to Aug. 28, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Lowe missed the last three games due to injury and will be given at least another week to recover. Isaac Paredes (undisclosed) and Yu Chang are in line for additional work at second base in Lowe's absence, while Vidal Brujan was called up from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.