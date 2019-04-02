Lowe went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run with two runs scored in Monday's 7-1 win over Colorado.

After striking out in the first inning, Lowe was 0-for-10 to start the year before going deep in the fourth inning. Expect the rookie infielder to be an everyday player with Joey Wendle (hamstring) on the IL.

