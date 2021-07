Lowe went 1-for-3 with a grand slam, a walk and two runs scored in Monday's 9-8 win over Cleveland.

Lowe opened the game's scoring with a 422-foot grand slam in the second inning, his 17th long ball of the year. Over his last nine games, he's gone 7-for-25 (.280) with four homers and 11 RBI. The 26-year-old slugger is sporting a .746 OPS with 43 RBI on the year.