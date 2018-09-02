Lowe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs in a win over the Indians on Saturday.

Lowe has now left the yard in two of his last three games, his first pair of major-league round trippers. The rookie continues to coax his offensive numbers upward, with Saturday's production bringing his line up to a season-best .231/.365/.365. While those numbers have been generated over a small sample, Lowe's minor-league body of work and recent hot stretch support the notion that he's capable of maintaining his recent success.