Lowe will start at first base and handle leadoff duties in Monday's game against the Rays, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

After resting in Sunday's series finale against the Red Sox when lefty David Price was on the hill for Boston, Lowe will return to the lineup as the leadoff hitter as the Rays match up with righty Brad Keller. Though Lowe has most commonly batted fourth or fifth versus righties this season, it looks like he'll get the first chance to replace injured table setter Austin Meadows (thumb). The Rays haven't issued an official target date for Meadows' return from the 10-day injured list, but general manager Erik Neander admitted Monday the team expects the outfielder to miss "a few weeks."