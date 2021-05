Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a win over the Mets on Sunday.

Lowe's 375-foot laser to right in the sixth inning answered Patrick Mazeika's own solo shot in the visitor's half of the frame and restored the Rays' lead to four runs. Lowe is still slashing an unacceptable .195/.305/.391 for the season, but he's now hit in four straight games, also rapping out a double in addition to Sunday's homer and drawing three walks over that span.