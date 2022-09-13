site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Left out of Game 1 lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Lowe is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Lowe will likely be in the lineup for the second game of the twin bill, but he will not start both games the Rays will play Tuesday. Taylor Walls will man the keystone in the afternoon game.
