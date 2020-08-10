Lowe went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Yankees.

Lowe took James Paxton deep in the seventh inning for his third home run of the season. He later came around to score the game-winning run in the ninth inning, after reaching base on a fielder's choice. Lowe posted only a .242/.265/.409 line against southpaws last season, yet all three of the of his home runs have come against lefties to this point in the campaign. Overall, he's hitting .275/.351/.588 across 57 plate appearances.