Lowe made his major-league debut in Sunday's loss to the White Sox, going 0-for-4 with a walk.

The highly touted prospect is up from Triple-A Durham in the wake of Daniel Robertson's likely season-ending thumb injury. Lowe has been on the fast track through the Rays organization and deservedly so, making it to the big-league level in two years-plus. The 24-year-old was arguably in the midst of his best pro season with the Bulls prior to his promotion, and he'll look to carry that momentum over against the stiffer level of competition.