Rays' Brandon Lowe: Making progress

Lowe (shin) is making good progress and will field groundballs Tuesday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Lowe has been out of action for over a month with a bruised shin but finally appears to be closing in on a return. He's been fielding grounders in the last few days and finally feeling better after several weeks without any real progress. His target return date remains unclear.

