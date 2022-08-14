Lowe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles due to shoulder soreness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 28-year-old was on the bench against Baltimore lefty DL Hall on Saturday and will sit again Sunday due to the shoulder issue. It's unclear when the injury first surfaced, but Lowe has recently struggled at the plate, going 1-for-20 with 10 strikeouts over his past five contests. Yu Chang will start at the keystone and bat sixth in the series finale versus the Orioles.