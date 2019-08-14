Rays' Brandon Lowe: May begin rehab assignment Thursday

Lowe (lower leg) could begin a rehab assignment with the Rays' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate as soon as Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe's recovery from a right lower leg bruise has taken longer than anticipated, but the 25-year-old has seemed to make some encouraging progress while working out at the Rays' spring-training complex in recent days. He'll likely play a few games in the GCL before advancing his rehab to a higher-level affiliate, which would mark the final step before his eventual reinstatement from the 10-day injured list.