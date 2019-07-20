Rays' Brandon Lowe: May need only couple rehab games

Lowe (lower leg) may only need one or two rehab games at High-A Charlotte before activation, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

A report Thursday indicated that manager Kevin Cash had speculated Lowe could be out through next Wednesday, and this latest news more or less lines up with that timeline. Lowe isn't yet ready to head to a rehab assignment, as he's still in the process of building up his workload. "We're still waiting on a couple of other things to work [themselves] out, but each day we're doing more and more stuff," Lowe said. "I'm feeling really good right now, so hopefully it's not much longer."