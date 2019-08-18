Rays' Brandon Lowe: Moves rehab to High-A

Lowe (lower leg) went 0-for-3 with a walk while logging six innings at second base in HIgh-A Charlotte's win over St. Lucie on Saturday.

It was Lowe's first of two scheduled games with the Stone Crabs after he made the first two appearances of his assignment with the Gulf Coast League Rays. Lowe is slated to be reevaluated Monday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports, at which point he's likely to head to Triple-A Durham to continue his rehab.