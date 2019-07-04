Rays' Brandon Lowe: Moves to IL
The Rays placed Lowe (shin) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Lowe was labeled day-to-day when he initially sustained a bruised right shin in Tuesday's game against the Orioles, but the Rays determined prior to Thursday's series opener with the Yankees that it was best to give the 24-year-old some additional time off. The decision to move Lowe to the IL means he won't be able to compete in the All-Star Game next week, though there's optimism he'll be ready to return to action when first eligible June 13. The Rays called up Nate Lowe from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move, and the expectation is that he'll take over as the team's primary first baseman while both Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi (ankle) are on the shelf.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...