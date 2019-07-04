Rays' Brandon Lowe: Moves to IL

The Rays placed Lowe (shin) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Lowe was labeled day-to-day when he initially sustained a bruised right shin in Tuesday's game against the Orioles, but the Rays determined prior to Thursday's series opener with the Yankees that it was best to give the 24-year-old some additional time off. The decision to move Lowe to the IL means he won't be able to compete in the All-Star Game next week, though there's optimism he'll be ready to return to action when first eligible June 13. The Rays called up Nate Lowe from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move, and the expectation is that he'll take over as the team's primary first baseman while both Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi (ankle) are on the shelf.