Rays' Brandon Lowe: Moving rehab assignment to Triple-A

Lowe (lower leg) was evaluated by team doctors Monday and given clearance to move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Durham, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The rookie infielder went a combined 1-for-6 in two weekend games with High-A Charlotte and will now make the leap up in competition. Lowe has yet to log a full game in the field during his rehab assignment, but he says he feels good overall despite still being somewhat limited in his mobility on both the bases and defense. "I'm itching to get back," Lowe said. "I'm hoping that it's not very long, but it's something we're going to find out while we're [in Durham] and test it."