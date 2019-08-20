Rays' Brandon Lowe: Moving rehab assignment to Triple-A
Lowe (lower leg) was evaluated by team doctors Monday and given clearance to move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Durham, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The rookie infielder went a combined 1-for-6 in two weekend games with High-A Charlotte and will now make the leap up in competition. Lowe has yet to log a full game in the field during his rehab assignment, but he says he feels good overall despite still being somewhat limited in his mobility on both the bases and defense. "I'm itching to get back," Lowe said. "I'm hoping that it's not very long, but it's something we're going to find out while we're [in Durham] and test it."
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start