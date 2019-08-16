Rays' Brandon Lowe: Moving to Triple-A on Tuesday

Lowe (lower leg) is expected to see time in the field and in the designated hitter slot over the next few days before receiving Monday off. He'll take his rehab assignment to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Lowe was placed on the injured list July 4 due to a shin injury, and he was finally cleared to begin a rehab stint Thursday. He's spent a considerable amount of time on the IL, though assuming all goes well over the weekend, he's expected to move up to Triple-A by early next week.