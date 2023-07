Lowe went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and a walk Wednesday against the Phillies.

Lowe started his second consecutive game since returning from the injured list. In those two contests, he's shown both the good and bad in his profile, as he's gone 3-for-7 with two extra-base knocks. However, that's also come with three strikeouts. For the season, Lowe has a .197 ISO, but a 31.6 percent punchout rate has limited him to a .213 average across 209 plate appearances.