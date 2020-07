Lowe went 2-for-4 with a two-run triple and a run, which came as the result of a balk, in a win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Lowe's eighth-inning three-bagger brought home Hunter Renfroe and Ji-Man Choi to snap a 1-1 tie. The 26-year-old saw time at both left field and second base Saturday, a level of versatility that should help keep his playing time constant in 2020.