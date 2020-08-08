site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Not in lineup for first game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lowe isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Even with right-hander Gerrit Cole starting for New York, Lowe will get a breather to begin Saturday's doubleheader. Joey Wendle will take Lowe's place at the keystone, batting sixth.
