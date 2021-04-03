Lowe is not starting Saturday against the Marlins.
Lowe had a strong season last year, homering 14 times in 56 games while producing a career-high .916 OPS, and he's started this season well, going 2-for-7 with a double. He's still a Ray, though, so he'll continue to find himself a victim of the team's heavy rotation policy. Most of his off days this season will likely come against southpaws, but he'll sit Saturday even with righty Elieser Hernandez on the mound for the Marlins. Mike Brosseau will get his first start of the season in his absence.