Rays' Brandon Lowe: Not in Saturday's lineup
Lowe is not in Saturday's lineup against the Red Sox, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
The Rays are going with a righty-heavy lineup with lefty David Price starting for Boston. Lowe is hitting .297 with two home runs and 15 strikeouts (36.6 K%) over his last 10 games. Christian Arroyo is starting at third base while Daniel Robertson gets the start at the keystone.
