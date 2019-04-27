Lowe is not in Saturday's lineup against the Red Sox, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

The Rays are going with a righty-heavy lineup with lefty David Price starting for Boston. Lowe is hitting .297 with two home runs and 15 strikeouts (36.6 K%) over his last 10 games. Christian Arroyo is starting at third base while Daniel Robertson gets the start at the keystone.