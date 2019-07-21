Rays' Brandon Lowe: Not progressing as expected
Lowe (bruised shin) is still not moving well taking groundballs, and it may be a while until he is activated off the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
When he was first placed on the injured list on July 4, the thought was that Lowe might only miss the minimum 10 days, but things have dragged on a bit. The Rays won't activate him until he is able to field multiple positions, as they have plenty of depth and could be getting Daniel Robertson (knee) and Matt Duffy (hamstring) back next week. Manager Kevin Cash said it is a bit of a head scratcher that Lowe has been this slow to recover.
