Lowe isn't in the lineup Wednesday for Game 4 of the ALCS against the Astros.

Lowe has been in a bit of a slump to begin the series as he's gone 1-for-13 with one run, one walk and five strikeouts. He'll get a breather Wednesday as the Rays hold a 3-0 lead in the ALCS. Mike Brosseau will start at second base in his absence.