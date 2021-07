Lowe is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Sporting a miserable .179 OBP in 95 plate appearances against lefties this season, Lowe sits as the Rays take on southpaw Robbie Ray. Overall, the infielder has hit .233 with three homers and seven RBI in his last 10 games. Mike Brosseau will start at second base Sunday.