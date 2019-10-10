Rays' Brandon Lowe: Not starting Thursday

Lowe is not in the starting nine for Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the Astros on Thursday.

The 25-year-old has gone 3-for-9 with a home run and a double over the last two games in the ALCS, but won't start against Gerrit Cole on Thursday. Eric Sogard will start at second base, batting fifth.

