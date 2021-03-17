Lowe went 1-for-2 with a double and a run in a Grapefruit League win over the Orioles on Tuesday, with the two-bagger serving as his first extra-base hit across 23 spring plate appearances.

The 2019 All-Star has been scuffling at the plate for the most part this spring, although he does have four walks and three RBI alongside three total hits. That still leaves Lowe's average at .167 through nine exhibitions, but his .270/.347/.530 slash over the last two seasons (551 PAs) supports the notion he'll eventually snap out of his doldrums.