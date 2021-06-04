Lowe went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, two walks and three runs in a win over the Yankees on Thursday.

Lowe's ultra-productive "small ball" performance represented a rare burst of offensive success for the struggling 26-year-old, whose last multi-hit effort had come May 21. Lowe's season slash line sits at an abysmal .196/.314/.370 through a sizable sample of 223 plate appearances, with the significant bump in strikeout rate (25.9 percent to 30.0 percent) and notable tumble in BABIP (.309 to .246) compared to 2020 seemingly the two biggest culprits in his season-long struggles.