Rays' Brandon Lowe: On base four times in win
Lowe went 2-for-2 with an RBI single, two walks, a stolen base and two runs in a win over the Red Sox on Friday.
Lowe may be starting to figure this whole big-league thing after a slow start, at least if his last few games are any indication. The rookie churned out his second multi-hit effort in as many starts Friday, even contributing his first major-league stolen base in the process. Lowe profiled very well offensively at Triple-A Durham this season, particularly on the power front, racking up 28 extra-base hits (14 doubles, 14 home runs) over 205 plate appearances. He's yet to get going on that front against major-league arms, but the .613 slugging percentage he generated during his time with the Bulls offers a glimpse of his upside in that department.
