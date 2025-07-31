Lowe went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a walk Wednesday against the Yankees.

Lowe returned from the injured list after a minimum stint and hit second in the order. He doubled in a run in his second at-bat and followed that up with a single in the fifth inning. Lowe has hit .315 with eight home runs, 20 RBI and 25 runs scored across 34 games since the start of June, and he should play nearly every day across the last two months of the season if he can stay healthy.