Lowe went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs in a win over the Orioles on Friday.

Lowe once again excelled out of the leadoff spot, a slot in the order from which he's now hitting .370 over 31 plate appearances. The 24-year-old is off to a sizzling start in May, as he's gone 7-for-16 with two doubles, a home run, two RBI, a walk and three runs over the first four games of the month.