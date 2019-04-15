Rays' Brandon Lowe: On base thrice in win
Lowe went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and a stolen base in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.
Lowe's torrid April continued with his fifth multi-hit effort of the month. The 24-year-old has wowed with tape-measure home runs, but he's also checked off plenty of other boxes. Lowe has drawn five walks, laced three doubles and swiped a pair of bags during April while knocking in 10 runs. Lowe's body of work is already affording him regular playing time, and Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Joey Wendle's impending return from a hamstring injury will allow Lowe to resume working at first base.
