Lowe went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in Thursday's season-opening win over the Marlins.

Lowe's two-bagger off Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara was the only other extra-base hit of the day for the Rays besides Austin Meadows' solo home run. The relatively productive afternoon at the plate to open the season was an encouraging sight, considering Lowe hit just .179 (7-for-39) and struck out 14 times in Grapefruit League play.